Letter: Stand up and be heard

Listen up parents, and listen well. If you want to affect change you are going to have to get involved. So many of our organizations just sort of work, and we really do not pay much attention to how that happens. Usually, we are satisfied enough that it does happen, so we do not have to do anything.

Take the school board for District 241. Here is an organization of elected officials that takes the necessary action to help liaise between the district and the teachers and the constituents, you the parents of kids currently going to school. The current board may be making some decisions that you don’t like. You may be thinking, there isn’t anything you can do, or nothing will happen anyway. Well, I can promise you nothing will happen if you sit and do nothing.

Been to a school board meeting lately? If not, you should check it out. It’s quite a show. It’s not a meeting. It’s entertainment. Go to YouTube, search Albert Lea School Board, and check out the Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and Oct. 18 meetings. They are awesome. Drama, political battles, squabbling and bickering, hot-mics, intimidation tactics — your local school board meeting has it all.

Chaos at the beginning of the meeting, board members not communicating with each other, so the only way they can make a point is to do it at the meeting, so it goes on record. You got a guy who just glares at some of the board members, folding arms and posturing. Intimidation tactics to the board and the audience. These are your elected officials. By the way, they get paid to put on this show.

Parents, is this really what you want? Infighting, people in charge resorting to intimidation to try to sway power, a bunch of “yes men” answering to what appears to be more of a dictatorship than a group of representatives acting on your behalf for the welfare of the children? If not, then get off the couch and do something about it. A few people making noise will not get it done. A few is not a majority. You want change? You want to be heard? Then pack the house and show the board that you are not going to stand for childish behavior when it comes to your children.

If you want to vote them out, then next year, do it! Look up who the board members are. Why are some of these people on the board to begin with? What is their vested interest? It’s not because any of them have any kids in school. Popularity contest? Possibly, but just because these people are “good people,” or pillars of the community, does not mean they are the right ones to represent you when it comes to your kids. You want change? Then do something to affect it. Do not be afraid to stand up for what you believe in. Do not be afraid to stand up and be heard. I’m not.

Nick Ronnenberg

Albert Lea