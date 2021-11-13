Letter: Thank you for support of veterans

Published 8:30 pm Friday, November 12, 2021

By Submitted

Dear Hy-Vee,

As a Vietnam War veteran, I wish to thank you and your staff for a great breakfast today. What made the food even better was the smile and generosity that the servers used when we received our food. It was a great gesture and very much appreciated by all. Hy-Vee is very considerate in how they treat citizens for the various things they do throughout the year, I mean the staff of Hy-Vee. You are sure good neighbors here in Albert Lea. Keep it up!

Bill Danielsen

Albert Lea

