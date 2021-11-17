Letter: Thanks for continued support of Pelican Breeze

On behalf of the Pelican Breeze, I would like to thank all those who were passengers on the Pelican Breeze this past summer. We had over 1,000 passengers on the Pelican Breeze from Albert Lea, several parts of Minnesota, several other states and other countries.

We would also like to thank the Freeborn County community for the financial support they have provided to the Pelican Breeze. These include Freeborn County Community Fund, Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Freeborn-Mower Electric Operation Round-up, Minnesota Energy Resources and Mayo Clinic.

The crew of the Pelican Breeze is looking forward to next year and hoping even more Albert Leans and visitors will include the Pelican Breeze as part of their summer. Public cruises are available Friday evenings or Sunday afternoon. A private cruise may also be scheduled.

Whether being a passenger or a volunteer on the Pelican Breeze, one sees the beauty of Albert Lea Lake in different settings. Everyone sailing on the Pelican Breeze may see old acquaintances or make new ones each summer.

I would like to thank all the volunteers who are what makes the Pelican Breeze (our captains, first mates and others who help throughout the season).

If you would like to become a member of the Pelican Breeze crew, please contact us at 507-383-7273 or me personally at 507-383-7630.

Bruce Ness

President

Pelican Breeze Foundation