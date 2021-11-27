Letter: Thanks for support of A.L. Community Band

Published 8:30 pm Friday, November 26, 2021

By Submitted

The Albert Lea Community Band has completed its 39th year of musical performances. The band would like to thank the following supporters: Albert Lea school district 241 Community Education, the city of Albert Lea, Freeborn/Mower Cooperative Operation Round-Up, Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau and the many individual donors and supporters who make this wonderful musical organization possible. A special thank you to our retired director, Laverne Walheim, and his successor, Frank Whitcomb. Last, but not least, thank you to our dedicated band members and our audiences. The band will start its 40th year in the spring of 2022.

Again, thank you!

Steve Weisgram

president

Albert Lea Community Band

More News

City considering demolition of 2 downtown buildings

Trial getting closer for Interchange owner

Editorial Roundup: Fight is now in the hands of coalition of the willing

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials