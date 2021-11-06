Letter: Thanks for support of the Big Island Rendezvous

Thank you to everyone who supported and attended the 35th annual Big Island Rendezvous and Festival. We had nearly 40 schools and homeschools attend our Education Days on Thursday and Friday and celebrated the attendance of our 100,000th student! The weekend public event broke records for attendance.

Special thanks to the city of Albert Lea (Parks Department, Street Department, police and fire and rescue squads); Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative, Sentenced to Serve crew and their supervisor, Janelle Van Engelenburg; Freeborn County Agricultural Society; Convention and Visitors Bureau; Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce; Freeborn County engineer; REACT; Exchange Club; Alden Boy Scout Troop 11; Alden-Conger Music Department and Gold Cross Ambulance for their help with the Rendezvous.

Thank you to the businesses who have supported the Rendezvous: Cargill, Albert Lea Select Foods, Mayo Foundation, Freeborn-Mower Operation Round Up, Security Bank, Hubbard Agency, Crossroads Trailer and Service, Dave Syverson Auto Center, Wuerflein Chevy, Buick, GMC, Honda Motors (Motor Inn & Albert Lea Chevrolet), AmericInn, Best Western Plus, Quality Inn, Econo Lodge, Comfort Inn & Suites, Ramada by Wyndham, Holiday Inn Express, Darrel Turvold and Tom’s Urban Yardcare.

Within each of these organizations and businesses are many people that make up the foundation of this event. Without strong support from them, the Rendezvous would not be what it is today.

Also, thanks to the many individuals who have donated via Facebook and other social media or have designated the Rendezvous to receive their AmazonSmile donation.

We appreciate each and every one of you!

Mark your calendars for next year’s events. Education Days will be Thursday and Friday, Sept. 29 and 30, 2022. The public event will be Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, 2022. We look forward to seeing you!

Perry Vining

coordinator/founder

Big Island Rendezvous and Festival