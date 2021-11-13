Letter: The power of Minnesota’s Give to the Max Day 

Minnesotans are some of the most generous people in the nation. We donate to organizations that build stronger communities and, when disaster strikes, we rally. Last year, we repeatedly saw the giving nature of Minnesotans as communities responded to the pandemic, and to systemic racism evidenced by events like the murder of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis. In fact, 2020 was a record-setting year for Give to the Max Day (GTMD) donations.

This year’s GTMD on Nov. 18 provides an opportunity to activate your values by financially supporting an organization in an area important to you. Visit GIveMN.org to select the causes you care about and send the critical support needed to help organizations remain resilient in serving our communities!

The past two years have been filled with relentless challenges and just as it takes time to rebuild after a natural disaster, systemic challenges — including racism, effects of the pandemic, homelessness and hunger — cannot be resolved overnight. Ongoing support is crucial to ensure our communities remain vibrant and strong. And this year, we will provide that support again on GTMD.

Thousands of organizations throughout our state are working to provide solutions to our most complex community challenges, and they need our support more than ever. In March of 2021, 30% of Minnesota’s nonprofits reported they had less than six months before they exhibit financial distress. Fast forward more than six months, and the time to act is now!

Even if you’re not directly impacted by the challenges our communities are experiencing, you can have a long-term impact on your community. Find an organization that supports your values and get involved: Learn about the mission, volunteer and donate. Albert Lea residents have the power to act on your values to keep our communities strong and resilient.

Jake Blumberg

executive director

GiveMN