Machine shed damaged by fire and other reports

A fire was reported in a machine shed at 11:10 a.m. Thursday at 32957 Minnesota Highway 13 in Hartland. Hartland, New Richland and Geneva fire departments responded.

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 10:57 a.m. Thursday on 235th Street in Albert Lea.

Police received a report at 11:40 a.m. Friday of unemployment fraud from a resident on South Fourth Avenue.

Pop machine broken into

A pop machine was reported broken into at 8:10 a.m. Saturday at 222 E. Main St. in Emmons. Cash was stolen.

Break-ins reported

A shop was reported broken into at 8:26 a.m. Saturday at 72159 220th St. in Albert Lea. Several saws were missing.

Seventeen toilets, a window, a snowblower, bathroom vanity and plywood were reported taken from a shed at 2:41 p.m. Friday at 1611 S.E. Broadway.

Vehicles rummaged through

A vehicle was reported broken into at 6:36 a.m. Friday at 2023 Brookside Drive. An Xbox was taken.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 7:03 a.m. Friday at 1011 Martin Road. Items were reported taken.

Vehicles were reported rummaged through at 9:15 a.m. Friday at 1815 Brookside Drive. Items were missing.

Catalytic converter taken

A catalytic converter was reported cut off of a vehicle at 6:55 a.m. Friday at 2301 E. Main St.

Juveniles cited at high school

A juvenile was cited for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 10:32 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

A juvenile was cited for possession of an e-cigarette at 12:34 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

Window broken out

Police received a report at 7:07 p.m. Friday of a window that was broken out of a front door at 1206 Frank Ave. A package delivered in the mail was also missing.

Shotgun missing

Police received a report at 6:53 a.m. Saturday of a Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun that was on top of a vehicle and fell off somewhere.

Thefts reported

A wallet and a computer were reported missing at 8:56 a.m. Saturday at 1405 Circle Drive.

The front license plate was reported stolen off of a vehicle at 10:31 a.m. Saturday at 509 Albert Lea St.

A cell phone was reported stolen from a vehicle parked at Walmart at 5:04 p.m. Sunday.

Damage reported

A mirror cover was reported broken off at 4:39 p.m. Saturday at 718 E. Hawthorne St.