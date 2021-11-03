Man arrested for DWI, other charges and other reports

Deputies arrested Gage Travis Gourhan, 27, for third-degree driving while intoxicated with a controlled substance, giving false information, driving after suspension, no insurance and a warrant after a traffic stop at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 35 near milepost 12.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

Warrant served

A warrant was served on Kameron William Larsen, 19, at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 8:38 a.m. Tuesday of theft by fraud at 1452 W. Main St.

Oven fire reported

A fire was reported in an oven at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at 1110 W. Richway Drive.

Hole cut in tarp on vehicle

A hole was reported cut in a tarp on a vehicle at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday at 10172 820th Ave., Glenville.