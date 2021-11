Man arrested for order for protection violation and other reports

Police arrested Adrial Benjiman Mendez, 29, for a felony order for protection violation after reportedly coming to an Albert Lea address, becoming upset and popping tires on a vehicle.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Six juveniles were cited for possession of e-cigarettes on school property Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane, according to police reports.

Items reported stolen

A purse and phone were reported stolen at 9:54 a.m. Monday at 1705 S.E. Broadway.

Injury crash reported

An injury crash was reported at 2:14 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Richway Drive and Shore Acres. Police cited Justin James Thiessen, 40 for illegal U-turn.