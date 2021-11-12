Man injured in crash on I-35

A 29-year-old man was injured Friday morning after he reportedly lost control of the semi he was driving on a slick Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

Abdirizak Ahmed Kadiye, of Burnsville, was driving a 2017 International semi northbound on I-35 near milepost 12 at 7:49 a.m. when he lost control of the semi and went into the median barrier.

Kadiye was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

He was listed as wearing his seat belt, and roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The Albert Lea Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.