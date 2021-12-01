Merle A. Behr

Merle Allan Behr, age 73, of Conger, MN, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at his home. Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 10:30A.M. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Conger, MN, with Pastor Kris Ferkin officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2-5 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Bear Lake Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Nunda Twp., Freeborn Co., MN. Military honors will be accorded by the Freeborn County Veteran Group. Please see www.brussheitner.com to leave online condolences. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN is in charge of arrangements.

Merle was born on July 15, 1948, in Albert Lea, MN. He was the third born of 4 kids to Eudene and Ellsworth Behr of Conger. Merle attended Alden-Conger schools, the year after graduation he enlisted in the US Airforce on March 5th, 1968, at the age of 19, till March of 1972. While stationed in Ohio, Merle met Shirley Mayberry, whom he married on May 27, 1972, in St. Clairsville, OH, their next anniversary would have been their 50th. After retiring from the Airforce Merle took on the family farm just outside of Conger. He spent his days in the fields and maintaining the animals and equipment. Nights and weekends he could be found playing fast-pitch softball, a sport that he practiced and shared the love of with his granddaughter. Bowling – earning his spot in the Albert Lea Bowling Hall of Fame and his 30+ years bowling various tournament and leagues across the US. And golfing – most often at the Rice Lake Country Club. Merle was an active member in the Albert Lea area Eagles, American Legion and Moose Lodge. Summers you could find Merle playing basketball and teaching trick-shots to his grandson in the driveway, cheering at ballpark for one or the other of his grandkids, participating in antique tractor pulls with one of his John Deere, or in the truck with Shirley by his side traveling anywhere and everywhere around the US.

Merle is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shirley Behr of Conger, MN; son Todd (Alena) Behr of River Falls, WI; 2 grandchildren: Saffryn and Declan; siblings: Joan (George) Templin of Mankato, MN; Delane (Darlene) Behr of Lake Mills, IA, David Behr of Oklahoma City, OK; brothers and sisters-in-law: Don (Linda) Mayberry, Carol Blakenship, Joe Mayberry, Pam (Doug) Gallagar and Deb (Tim) Porter; nieces, nephews and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws: George and Clara Mayberry; brother-in-law Jerry Mayberry.