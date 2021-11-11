Michelle “Shelly” Meyer

Michelle “Shelly” Rae Meyer passed away November 9, 2021 at the Owatonna Hospital. Funeral services will be held November 16, 2021 at 1:00 pm at the Brick Meger Funeral Home (1603 Austin Road, Owatonna, MN 55060). Friends may greet the family during a visitation at the funeral home beginning at 11:30 am.

Shelly was born May 10, 1963 in Albert Lea, Minnesota to Sidney and Marlyss (Edwin) Johnson. She attended Freeborn High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1981. After high school, she entered the work force. In 1982, she was married to Dean Steckelberg. The couple had two children and later divorced. She moved to Owatonna and began working at Federated Insurance. In 1995, she married Mark Meyer at the family farm in Wells, Minnesota. She continued to work at Federated Insurance for many years prior to retiring due to health issues.

Shelly’s life interests include scrap booking, word find puzzles, 80’s music, and watching “The Price Is Right” and classic shows.

Shelly is survived by her husband Mark, parents Sid and Marlyss Johnson, Wells MN, daughter Aubrey Steckelberg, Apple Valley, MN, grandchildren Tashina Barta and Noalin Nordaas, brothers Ron Johnson, Owatonna and Mitch Johnson, Freeborn, and mother-in-law Frances Meyer, Owatonna.

She was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Steckelberg.

