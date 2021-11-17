Minnesota Beef Expo awards beef experience program heifers

The Minnesota Beef Expo awarded 11 heifers to deserving youth through the Minnesota Youth Beef Experience Program (MYBEP) on Oct. 23.

From a pool of 70 applications, each recipient was selected based on their passion for agriculture, commitment to raising a heifer, financial need and willingness to learn. Recipients are responsible for raising, breeding and maintaining records on the care of the animal, while providing progress reports to their mentor, breed representative and Minnesota Beef Expo staff. Donors of the heifers will serve as mentors to MYBEP recipients.

The 2021 MYBEP heifer recipients included Victoria Wildeman of Albert Lea, who received a Charolais heifer donated by Double-H Charolais, Harlin and Sue Hecht and family of Paynesville on behalf of the Minnesota/Wisconsin Charolais Association. The recipients will return to the 2022 expo to compete for the Achievement Award through competing in the junior show, participating in showmanship, completing an interview and presenting their final record books.