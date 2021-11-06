Letter: Mrs. Universe to speak at AAUW fundraiser

Dear readers,

We have a very dedicated mom in our own hometown, Mrs. Universe. Yes, Tori Petersen lives right here in Albert Lea and was crowned Mrs. Universe last summer. Each candidate for this title not only is beautiful but also has a big heart with a conscientious project that she has been working to support. Tori Petersen chose to promote scholarships for young girls, like herself, who are past foster children. Tori has an incredible story to tell.

Our Albert Lea branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is supporting Tori with an evening program fundraiser at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Wedgewood Cove. The proceeds go toward a Riverland College scholarship here in Albert Lea and to a young woman who has been in the foster child program.

Meet Mrs. Universe; hear her story; and enjoy cheesecake and coffee as Tori tells us how she came to Albert Lea and chose her scholarship program. Tickets are available from the CVB (Convention and Visitors Bureau) at 132 N. Broadway Ave. or from any AAUW member for $19. Please buy your ticket by Nov. 9 for the cheesecake count. Tickets will also be available at the door to hear Tori’s incredible story.

Come join us in supporting a local deserving student.

Mary Ellen Johnson

Albert Lea AAUW