NBA fines Timberwolves $250K for illegal offseason workouts

Published 10:02 am Tuesday, November 16, 2021

By Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS  — The NBA fined the Minnesota Timberwolves $250,000 on Monday for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside their home market.

The punishment was connected to team activities that took place in the Miami area in early September, the league announced.

Timberwolves coaches, players and staff gathered for on-court work and off-court bonding in south Florida, where new co-owner Alex Rodriguez resides.

The team and players posted several photos and videos to social media during the trip, which took place about two weeks before president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas was fired.

More News

Go-for-it Vikings get results from increased aggression

Paul gets 19 in 4th, Suns beat Timberwolves, 9th win in row

Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus ‘blizzard’

Emmons woman injured in crash near Twin Lakes

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials