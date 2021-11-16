New COVID-19 death reported in Freeborn County

Freeborn County reported one new COVID-19 death on Tuesday of a person between 65 and 69.

The county has now had 43 people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county also reported 61 new COVID-19 cases. The data was reported from the period between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 32 new cases

• Mower County: 56 new cases

• Steele County: 66 new cases

• Waseca County: 20 new cases