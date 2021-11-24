New COVID-19 deaths reported in Freeborn, Mower counties

Freeborn and Mower counties reported one new COVID-19 death each on Wednesday in the update from health officials.

In Freeborn County, the death was of a person between 90 and 94 years old, and in Mower County the death was of a person between 70 and 74.

The deaths mark the 45th COVID-19 death in Freeborn County and the 47th in Mower County.

Fifty-one other deaths were reported statewide.

Freeborn County also reported 18 new cases.

Information has not yet been released about the new cases or how many cases remain active.

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 11 new cases

• Mower County: 16 new cases

• Steele County: 18 new cases

• Waseca County: Nine new cases

Across the state, 3,759 new cases were reported.