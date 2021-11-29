New Richland man rescued from Rice Lake

Authorities rescued a New Richland man from an icy Rice Lake Sunday afternoon.

According to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report at 4:34 p.m. Sunday of a male who was struggling to get his duck boat across the lake. He was in the water and could no longer move his boat through the ice.

When Faribault County deputies arrived on scene, he was hanging off the side of the boat still in the water.

The release stated rescue efforts began as firefighters and emergency medical crews arrived on the scene.

The man managed to get on top of the ice and began walking toward the shore as firefighters went out on an inflatable raft. He reportedly went through the ice again and then was eventually loaded into the raft, taken to shore and escorted to an ambulance.

The man, identified as Albert John Fenton, 46, of rural New Richland, was treated in the ambulance and taken a short distance to Mayo Air helicopter.

He was checked over and eventually left the scene with family. No injuries were reported to Fenton or rescue personnel.

The boat was left on the lake until it could be safely brought to shore.

The Minnesota Lake Police Department; Wells, Blue Earth and Minnesota Lake fire departments; Kiester Ambulance and Mayo helicopter assisted at the scene.