PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 24-PR-21-1645

In Re: Estate of Orin Robert Krause, Decedent.

PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION

OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, AND FORMAL

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE

I, Brenda Kay Krause, state the following:

1. Information about the Petitioner. I am the petitioner in this proceeding

I am an interested person as defined by Minnesota law because:

A. I am the petitioner in this proceeding.

B. My address is:

21130 880th Ave. Albert Lea, MN 56007

C. I am an interested person in this estate as defined by Minnesota law because I am the Decedent’s spouse.

2. Information about the Decedent.

The Decedent was born on March 21, 1956 in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

The Decedent died on June 25, 2021 in Albert Lea, Minnesota at the age of 65.

At the time of death, the Decedent was a resident of Freeborn County, Minnesota, residing at: 21130 880th Ave. Albert Lea, MN 56007.

More than 120 hours but not more than three (3) years have passed since the Decedent’s death.

3. Venue. Venue in this proceeding is proper because, at the time of death:

the Decedent was domiciled in this County

4. Information about Spouse, Children, Heirs, and Other Interested Persons. As best as | know or can ascertain with reasonable diligence, the names, addresses, relationships, and ages, if minors, of the Decedent’s spouse, children, heirs, [devisees,] and others interested in this proceeding, are set forth in the attached Exhibit A: Interested Persons.

5. Decedent’s Assets and Indebtedness. The estimated value of the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets and the estimated indebtedness of the Decedent are set forth in the attached Exhibit B: Decedent’s Assets and indebtedness.

6. Negative Allegation Statement (Minn. Gen. R. Prac. 408/409).

The Decedent left surviving no children (including adopted children) other than those named in this petition, and no descendants of any deceased children, and was not in the process of adopting an individual at the time of the Decedent’s death.

7. Survival of Heirs. All the heirs survived the decedent by 120 hours.

8. Information about the Personal Representative. The name and address of the nominated personal representative are listed in Exhibit A: Interested Persons.

Brenda Kay Krause is willing to serve and is not disqualified to serve as personal representative.

There is no other personal representative of the Decedent’s estate appointed anywhere whose appointment has not been terminated.

9. Priority of Personal Representative. The nominated personal representative has statutory priority because the nominee is the surviving spouse of the Decedent.

10. No Testamentary Documents. I do not know of the existence of a Will and have no reason to believe that the Decedent executed testamentary documents in any form.

11. Demands for Notice.

I am not aware of any Demand for Notice concerning the Decedent’s estate that may have been filed in Minnesota or elsewhere that has not otherwise been waived.

WHEREFORE, I request the Court fix a time and place for a hearing and enter an order to formally:

1. Find that venue is proper;

2. Find that Petitioner commenced this proceeding within the time limitations prescribed by Minnesota law;

3. Determine the Decedent’s domicile at death;

4. Determine the Decedent’s heirs;

5. Determine that the Decedent died intestate;

6. Appoint Brenda Kay Krause as personal representative with no bond, in an unsupervised administration;

7. Authorize issuance of Letters of General Administration to Brenda Kay Krause upon qualification and acceptance;

8. Grant other appropriate relief.

I declare under the penalties for perjury that this petition, including all attached exhibits, has been examined by me and that its contents are true, accurate, and complete to the best of my information, knowledge, and belief.

Dated: 10-26-21

Brenda Kay Krause Petitioner

Daniel T. Donnelly

MN 314407

DONNELLY LAW OFFICE

211 2nd St. NW Austin, MN 55912

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Albert Lea Tribune: Nov. 13 and 20, 2021

