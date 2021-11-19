Number of new area COVID-19 cases staying consistent, slightly increasing

Freeborn County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and two new hospitalizations on Friday in the regular update from health officials.

The county presently has 156 active cases.

The new cases included one person between 0 and 4, one person between 5 and 9, one person between 10 and 14, two people between 15 and 19, three people in their 20s, eight people in their 30s, three people in their 40s, three people in their 60s, one person in their 70s and two people in their 80s.

The following new cases were reported in the area:

• Faribault County: 16 new cases

• Mower County: 36 new cases

• Steele County: 32 new cases

• Waseca County: 24 new cases, one new death