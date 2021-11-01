Numerous vehicles, garages broken into and other reports

Published 9:24 am Monday, November 1, 2021

Police received a report at 7:15 a.m. Sunday that three cars had been broken into at 1203 Spartan Ave. Cash was missing, along with some white air pods. 

A work van was reported rummaged through at 7:57 a.m. Sunday at 1714 Canary Drive. 

A garage was reported broken into at 8:28 a.m. Sunday at 1602 Southview Lane. 

A car was reported rummaged through at 8:50 a.m. Sunday at 1111 Skylark Lane. 

Police received a report at 9:50 a.m. Sunday that someone had attempted to break into their vehicle at 3:30 a.m. 

Police received a report at 10:11 a.m. Sunday of an attempted break-in at 4 a.m. of a garage at 1806 Michaelle Lane. 

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 10:17 a.m. Sunday at 1106 Swanhill Drive. 

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 11:42 a.m. Sunday at 1010 Swanhill Drive. 

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 6:55 p.m. Sunday at 1715 Gateway Drive. 

 

2 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Klaw Reh Woody, 25, for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of a firearm while impaired and fourth-degree DWI after a traffic stop at 12:53 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 90 near milepost 162. 

Deputies arrested Derick Deshun Ransome, 40, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated with a controlled substance, driving after revocation and no proof of insurance after a traffic stop at 3:20 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and S.E. Marshall St. 

 

1 arrested for assault, obstructing

Deputies arrested Drake Allan Bullis, 21, for fourth-degree assault, gross misdemeanor obstructing with force and domestic assault at 5 p.m. Sunday at 205 Park St. in Freeborn. 

 

Mini-scooter stolen

Deputies received a report at 7:03 p.m. Sunday of a mini-scooter that was stolen from a yard at 142 W. Main St. in Alden. 

 

Juvenile cited for open container violation

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies cited a juvenile for open container violation after a traffic stop at 1:27 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and 890th Avenue in Austin. 

 

1 cited for obstruction

Deputies cited Holly Marie Nelson, 38, for misdemeanor obstruction with force and misdemeanor fleeing on foot at 10:16 p.m. in Hayward.

 

Trailer stolen

A trailer was reported stolen at 11:03 a.m. Saturday at 1613 W. Richway Drive. The theft reportedly happened between 8 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

 

House broken into

Deputies received a report at 3:56 a.m. Saturday of a house that was broken into at 10387 640th Ave. in Emmons. 

 

Window broken out

Police received a report at 9:44 a.m. Friday of a window that was broken out of a vehicle at 424 Bridge Ave. 

 

1 arrested on warrant, another person on assault, other charges

Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 25, on a parole warrant at Latesha Janae Jackson, 29, for disorderly conduct, fourth-degree assault and obstruction of legal process at 2:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Broadway.

 

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 6:08 p.m. Friday of a driver that had left without paying for a bill of over $1,000 at 2850 E. Main St. 

Police received a report of a theft at 10:34 a.m. Saturday that had occurred the day before at 201 W. Main St. 

An golf cart and red trailer were reported taken at 1:37 p.m. Sunday at 505 Ulstad Ave. The thefts had reportedly occurred sometime in the last couple weeks. 

 

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Eno Buwe Mohamed, 28, on a warrant out of Nobles County after a traffic stop at 7:11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Eberhart Street and Garfield Avenue. He was also expected to be charged with driving after revocation and no proof of insurance. 

 

 

