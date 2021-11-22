OCT.18 MINUTES

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in regular session on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert Lea, MN. School Board members present: Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson, Neal Skaar, Jill Marin, Angie Hoffman, and Bruce Olson. School Board members absent: Dennis Dieser.

1. A public hearing was held regarding tax abatement for new home construction program.

2. Motion to approve agenda as amended. Motion carried 6-0.

3. Motion to approve Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

4. Reports presented by Board members Olson, Marin, Skaar, Nelson, Hoffman, Klatt, teacher representative and Superintendent Funk.

5. Kathy Niebuhr provided a COVID-19 Update.

6. Superintendent Funk provided a referendum update.

7. Reviewed second reading of policy 533 Wellness and policy 516 Student Medication.

8. Motion to approve resolution relating to tax abatement for new home construction as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

9. Motion to approve resolution regarding fund balance transfers as presented. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourned at 6:05 p.m.

Jill Marin, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.