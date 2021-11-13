Operation Christmas Child site opens Monday
Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 12, 2021
The Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection site at Bridge Community Church will open on Monday.
The site will be open the following hours over the next week:
• 2 to 4 p.m. Monday
• 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday
• 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday
• 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday
• 4 to 6 p.m. Friday
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20
• Noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 21
• 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 22
Signs will direct people to the drop-off area, and if people have questions, they can call Rose Olson at 507-402-5067.
Bridge Community Church is at 2016 Bridge Ave.