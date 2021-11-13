Operation Christmas Child site opens Monday

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 12, 2021

By Submitted

As of Thursday 800 shoeboxes had already been collected at the Operation Christmas Chid collection site in Albert Lea. Organizers estimate there will be about 1,200 by the end of Monday.

The Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection site at Bridge Community Church will open on Monday.

The site will be open the following hours over the next week:

• 2 to 4 p.m. Monday

• 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday

• 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday

• 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday

• 4 to 6 p.m. Friday

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20

• Noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 21

• 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 22

Signs will direct people to the drop-off area, and if people have questions, they can call Rose Olson at 507-402-5067.

Bridge Community Church is at 2016 Bridge Ave.

