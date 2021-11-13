Operation Christmas Child site opens Monday

The Operation Christmas Child shoebox collection site at Bridge Community Church will open on Monday.

The site will be open the following hours over the next week:

• 2 to 4 p.m. Monday

• 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday

• 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday

• 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday

• 4 to 6 p.m. Friday

• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20

• Noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 21

• 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 22

Signs will direct people to the drop-off area, and if people have questions, they can call Rose Olson at 507-402-5067.

Bridge Community Church is at 2016 Bridge Ave.