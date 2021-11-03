Albert Lea referendum passes
Published 8:58 pm Tuesday, November 2, 2021
The Albert Lea Area Schools referendum has passed with more than 65% of voters voting in favor of a renewal.
The operating levy was set to expire at the end of this year. The referendum generates about $2 million each year for operations within the district — or specifically $580.99 per pupil.
The following are unofficial results:
Edgewater Bay Pavilion (Ward 1)
Yes: 656
No: 228
Total: 884
First Lutheran Church (Ward 2)
Yes: 247
No: 92
Total: 339
United Methodist Church (Ward 3, City of Manchester, City of Twin Lakes, Manchester Township, Pickerel Lake Township, Nunda Township)
Yes: 473
No: 241
Total: 714
Grace Lutheran Church (Ward 4)
Yes: 326
No: 170
Total: 496
City Hall (Ward 5)
Yes: 126
No: 79
Total: 205
Assembly of God (Ward 6, Albert Lea Township precincts 1 and 2, Freeman Township)
(Only absentees thus far)
Yes: 243
No: 170
Total: 413
Clarks Grove Municipal Building (City of Clarks Grove, Bath Township, Bancroft Township, Hartland Township)
(Only absentee thus far)
Yes: 179
No: 138
Total: 317
Hayward Community Hall (City of Hayward, Oakland Township, Hayward Township)
Yes: 70
No: 40
Total: 110
Hollandale/Riceland Municipal Building (City of Hollandale, Geneva Township, Newry Township, Moscow Township, Riceland Township)
Yes: 84
No: 98
Total: 182
All locations
Yes: 2,404
No: 1,256
Total: 3,660