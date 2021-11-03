Albert Lea referendum passes

The Albert Lea Area Schools referendum has passed with more than 65% of voters voting in favor of a renewal.

The operating levy was set to expire at the end of this year. The referendum generates about $2 million each year for operations within the district — or specifically $580.99 per pupil.

The following are unofficial results:

Edgewater Bay Pavilion (Ward 1)

Yes: 656

No: 228

Total: 884

First Lutheran Church (Ward 2)

Yes: 247

No: 92

Total: 339

United Methodist Church (Ward 3, City of Manchester, City of Twin Lakes, Manchester Township, Pickerel Lake Township, Nunda Township)

Yes: 473

No: 241

Total: 714

Grace Lutheran Church (Ward 4)

Yes: 326

No: 170

Total: 496

City Hall (Ward 5)

Yes: 126

No: 79

Total: 205

Assembly of God (Ward 6, Albert Lea Township precincts 1 and 2, Freeman Township)

(Only absentees thus far)

Yes: 243

No: 170

Total: 413

Clarks Grove Municipal Building (City of Clarks Grove, Bath Township, Bancroft Township, Hartland Township)

(Only absentee thus far)

Yes: 179

No: 138

Total: 317

Hayward Community Hall (City of Hayward, Oakland Township, Hayward Township)

Yes: 70

No: 40

Total: 110

Hollandale/Riceland Municipal Building (City of Hollandale, Geneva Township, Newry Township, Moscow Township, Riceland Township)

Yes: 84

No: 98

Total: 182

All locations

Yes: 2,404

No: 1,256

Total: 3,660