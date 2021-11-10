NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on December 13, 2021, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall in Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider increasing the fees of Off-Sale 3.2 Percent Malt Liquor and On-Sale Wine License.

All interested persons may appear at the public hearing and present their views orally or in writing. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the Council Secretary before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune November 10, 2021

THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA

By: s/s

Daphney Maras

City Clerk