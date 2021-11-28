CITY OF ALBERT LEA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Albert Lea Planning Commission will meet in City Hall Council Chambers, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 to consider the following:

1. Re-Zoning parcel 34.264.0030 from (B-2) Community Business District to (I-1) Limited Industrial District.

2. Re-Zoning parcel 34.348.0010 from (B-2) Community Business District to (I-1) Limited Industrial District.

3. Re-Zoning parcel 34.348.0020 from (B-2) Community Business District to (I-1) Limited Industrial District.

Persons who desire to be heard in reference to the above will be heard at this meeting. Written comments can also be submitted to Albert Lea City Hall, attention Megan Boeck, 221 E Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Megan Boeck

City Planner