Riverland’s Community Partnership Campaign launches

Thursday is Give to the Max Day in Minnesota — launching the Riverland Foundation’s annual Community Partnership Campaign.

Each year, Riverland Community College prepares more than 500 graduates for the area workforce.

The college is asking for support to the Student Success Initiative Fund that goes to Riverland students who are working toward their career goals by assisting with scholarship support, emergency assistance grants and special projects that enhance teaching and learning at Riverland.

Consider making a gift to Riverland Foundation today to have your gift doubled through a special $15,000 matching gift challenge. To give, visit www.riverland.edu/give.