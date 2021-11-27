Robin Gudal: Love and kindness are never wasted

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Here’s a poem I recently discovered; I think it’s sage advice for all of us.

“Some kids are smarter than you

Some kids have cooler clothes than you

Some kids are better at sports than you

It doesn’t matter

You have your thing too

Be the kid who can get along

Be the kid who is generous

Be the kid who is happy for other people

Be the kid who does the right thing

Be the nice kid.”

— Bryan Skavnak author of “Happy Golf Starts Here” and golf teacher

In Ephesians 4:23 the International Children’s Bible states: “But you were taught to be made new in your hearts. Sometimes we need to choose to be nice or kind; let us choose wisely.” In the movie “The Help,” Abilene Clark states in part: “You is kind.” This should be the aspiration for all of us to hear spoken about us. This poem prompted a little game with my youngest grand. I will be kind to__ (fill in the blank).

Now re-read the poem, only put in “adult” vs. “kid.” It’s a great game for us adults also to play. As you play the fill-in-the-blanks game, you think of more and more people we can and should extend kindness to.

“Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them, and they bless you, the giver.” — Barbara De Angelis

In the song by Cory Asbury, “Reckless Love,” he shares these words about Christ:

“Before I spoke a word, You were singing over me,

You have been so, so good to me.

Before I took a breath, You breathed Your life in me,

You have been so, so kind to me.”

Let us follow the example set before us. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another. (1 John 4:11, NIV)

Who will you be kind to today?

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend, a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.