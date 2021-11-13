Robin Gudal: Struggling with tummy aches

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I’ve struggled with tummy aches most of my life (in seasons), and recently it has flared up again. My grandma was a “ball of nerves” often, and I’ve prayed that I would not follow that heritage. However, sometimes circumstances get the best of me. I now understand her priority and the importance she placed on reading her Bible for direction, comfort and peace. I woke up a few mornings ago with this little saying on my mind, “Manage what you can manage,” a whisper I believe from my heavenly father. He would desire for me to surrender all my anxiety, my questions, even my happy and excitement stress. He loves me!

“Cast your cares on the Lord and he will sustain you; he will never let the righteous be shaken.” — Psalm 55:22, NIV

I think most of us have experienced some sort of COVID fatigue and have experienced ourselves or others around us respond in ways not the norm. We have become weary.

“Always be full of joy in the Lord; I say it again, rejoice! Let everyone see that you are unselfish and considerate in all you do. Remember that the Lord is coming soon. Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything; tell God your needs, and don’t forget to thank him for his answers. If you do this, you will experience God’s peace, which is far more wonderful than the human mind can understand. His peace will keep your thoughts and your hearts quiet and at rest as you trust in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-7, Good News

Martin Luther devoted two to three hours daily to prayer; he said we should do it as naturally as a shoemaker makes a shoe and as a tailor makes a coat. Prayer is a privilege, not a duty. — (Philip Yancey, “Prayer: Does It Make Any Difference”)

Let us lean into Jesus. He cares about every concern and detail of our lives, even the most minute (heteronym word) (insignificant; concerned with even the smallest details–dictionary.com). He cares for us!

“I wanna be different, I wanna be changed, ‘til all of me is gone and all that remains, is a fire so bright the whole world can see, that there’s something different, so come and be different. I know that I am far from perfect but through You the cross still says I’m worth it so take this beating in my heart and come and finish what you started, when they see me, let them see you.” (“Different,” song by Micah Tyler)

Signing-off with Jesus and Pepto Bismol.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.