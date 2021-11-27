Second annual Giving Tuesday event partnerships to benefit local communities

Our Town USA Community Foundation, USC Backpack Program, Wells Area Food Shelf and Wells Marketplace Foods are this year’s partners to bring holiday cheer to surrounding communities.

Because of the increased needed assistance for nutritious food for areas families, the Wells Area Food Shelf is asking for help by dropping off food donations at the event in their special container, according to a press release.

The USC Backpack Program needs help to provide healthy snacks, such as individual pudding, fruit cups, etc. for children attending school. Good nutrition is so important for children to be able to concentrate on their school work.

Santa will make an appearance between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. He will be found in front of his sleigh, so people are invited to bring the little ones for a holiday photo opportunity.

Local area entrepreneurs will be available for last-minute special gift purchases. Shopping local, while supporting the Giving Tuesday event goes a long way in supporting businesses and the employees who depend on them for a paycheck, the release stated.

Our Town USA Community Foundation is using its second annual Giving Tuesday event as a way of celebrating another successful year by asking people to support all the nonprofits in the area communities. Help is essential in furthering the foundations mission to create vibrant and thriving communities for the people who live here and our future generations.

The organizations will be out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Wells Marketplace parking lot.