Notice and comment period underway for Shell Rock River-Winnebago River comprehensive watershed management plan

With a vision to improve natural resources through collaborative action, watershed planning partners, including Shell Rock River Watershed District, Freeborn County, Freeborn County Soil and Watershed Conservation District (SWCD) and the city of Albert Lea, have prepared and released a draft Shell Rock River-Winnebago River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan (CWMP) for public notice and comment.

The comment period runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31.

According to a press release, the Shell Rock River-Winnebago River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan is a unifying strategy for water management in the Shell Rock River and Winnebago River watersheds (planning area). It was developed by, and will be implemented by, local government units across the planning area, as well as their partners including state andfederal agencies, nonprofits, citizens and other stakeholders.

The plan focuses on restoring impaired waters and habitat, reducing erosion, improving soil health, reducing impacts from flooding, protecting high quality habitat and protecting groundwater quality through holistic management.

The planning area includes two major watersheds, the Shell Rock River and Winnebago River, in south-central

Minnesota. The planning area is 317 square miles with the Shell Rock River Watershed covering 246 square miles and the Winnebago River Watershed covering 71 square miles. The Shell Rock River and Winnebago River watersheds are almost exclusively within Freeborn County.

The CWMP development includes a process for engagement by public, local stakeholders and partnership committees.

“CWMP is a multi-step process with public input at the core,” daid Shell Rock Watershed District representative

Courtney Phillips. “Together with our partners and stakeholders, we have worked diligently through the process to ensure data, information and input was gathered to prepare a comprehensive plan for the watersheds. We are pleased to release the draft CWMP for public notice and comment.”

In early 2022, the watershed partner organizations will review the input received during the public notice and comment period.

The 60-day public notice and comment period can be accessed by visiting the Shell Rock River Watershed Districts

webpage at www.shellrock.org or by calling 507-379-8782.

Following the public notice and comment period, a public hearing will be held in January.

“We are eager to gather public comment and put the CWMP into action. The ongoing collaboration amongst stakeholder groups will really make a difference in achieving goals to improve natural resources throughout the watersheds,” Phillips said.