Standout student: Kendall Kenis

Age: 17

Parents: Kristi and

Paul Kenis

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Therese Netzer, she has taught so many life lessons that her students can carry on for the rest of their lives and she is always looking to improve her teaching.

Favorite book/author? “The Flight Girls” by Noelle Salazar

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Girls basketball, girls soccer, track and field, well-being club, student council, Link Crew, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, ALHS Musical, Leadership Council.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t let other people determine who you are and don’t be afraid to speak up for something you believe.