Dec. 12, 2020

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – Tena DeBoer, formerly Hollandale, Minn., died Saturday, Dec. 12, in Roseville.

A memorial service for Tena DeBoer will be held on November 20. A burial service at the Hollandale Cemetery will begin at 12:45. The celebration of life service at the Hollandale Christian Reformed Church will begin at 1:30 followed by coffee and cake. You are very welcome to attend only the 1:30 service if you wish.