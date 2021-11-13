USDA – NRCS Minnesota announces EQIP signup for 2022 funding

Farmers, ranchers and forest landowners can plan for next year and apply for USDA conservation funding.

Troy Daniell, USDA−Natural Resources Conservation Service state conservationist in Minnesota, announced farmers, ranchers and forest landowners interested in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) or the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) need to apply by Nov. 19 for the first cutoff of funding in 2022. Applications are being taken at all USDA Service Centers in Minnesota.

EQIP is the primary program available to farmers and landowners for farm, ranch and woodland conservation work, offering payments for more than 100 conservation practices. ACEP protects agriculture by restoring or conserving eligible grazing land, and restoring and enhancing eligible wetlands.

“The Farm Bill allows NRCS to support conservation that ensures cost- effective financial assistance for improved soil health, water and air quality, climate smart ag and other natural resources benefits.” Daniell said.

Eligible applications received by Nov. 19 will be evaluated, prioritized and ranked for funding in 2022. Farmers may contact their local USDA Service Center to get started on producer eligibility and planning.

Daniell reminds farmers who are interested in practices that may require permits, such as manure storage or streambank restoration, to begin planning and seeking permits as soon as possible.

If funding allows, a second application cutoff will be set later in the year.

Applications are accepted continually — the announced dates are the cutoff for ranking.

Landowners interested in applying for EQIP funding should contact their local NRCS office at the USDA Service Center of their county. For more information, visit www.mn.nrcs.usda.gov.