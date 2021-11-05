Vehicle broken into, tools taken and other reports

A 2017 Chevy Express van was reported broken into at 8 a.m. Thursday at 2201 E. Main St. Numerous tools valuing more than $1,000 were stolen. A window was broken out to gain access.

2 arrested on warrants

Nyaroun Jordan Manpign, 21, turned herself in on a warrant at 4:32 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Christina Marie Jepson, 33, on a local warrant at 11:18 p.m. Thursday at 310 W. Seventh St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 9:17 a.m. Thursday that 10 inlet protectors were stolen between Oct. 1 and Oct. 15 near Bridge Avenue and Hammer Road.

A bike was reported stolen at 2:32 p.m. Thursday at 1501 W. Front St.

Damage reported

Police received a report at 9:38 a.m. Thursday of landscaping lights that were reported damaged at 1608 Fountain St. The incident reportedly happened at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Hit-and-run reported

A no-parking sign was reported hit at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at 725 Fountain St.

Illegal dumping reported near donation bins

Police received a report at 12:35 p.m. Thursday of illegal dumping near Disabled American Veterans donation bins in the Walmart parking lot at 1550 Blake Ave.

Unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 12:49 p.m. Thursday that someone had attempted to apply for unemployment under an Albert Lea resident’s name.

Window broken out

A window was reported broken at 2:26 p.m. Thursday at 1901 Johnson St. The incident reportedly happened overnight.

Camper egged

Police received a report at 4:32 p.m. Thursday of a camper that had been egged at 1030 S. Newton Ave.

Catalytic converter taken

A catalytic converter was reported taken off of an RV at 3:24 p.m. Thursday at 805 W. Ninth St.