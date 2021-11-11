Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

Police received a report at 8:17 a.m. Wednesday of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 1103 Pinehill Drive. About $60 in cash was taken.

A vehicle was rummaged through at 8:27 a.m. Wednesday at 1106 Swanhill Drive. It was reportedly the second time in the last week for this to occur.

Vehicles were reported rummaged through at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday at 1107 Pinehill Drive.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jamie John Kujak, 33, at 12:48 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant on the 300 block of Court St.

1 arrested for disseminating images

Police arrested Hser Moo, 34, for dissemination of private sexual images at 5:11 a.m. Wednesday at 2332 Gene Ave.

License plate stolen

Police received a report at 6:05 a.m. Wednesday of a license plate that was stolen off the back of a trailer at 810 Happy Trails Lane.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 8:13 a.m. Wednesday at 609 E. Main St.

Mail theft reported

Police received a report at 3:29 p.m. Wednesday of possible mail theft at 2327 Milton Ave.

Gas drive-off reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 9:04 p.m. Wednesday at 1210 E. Main St.