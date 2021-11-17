Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday at 1523 Oakwood Drive. A wallet and other items were missing.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday at 1631 Massee St.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday at 1417 Oakwood Drive.

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a vehicle at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday at 80860 110th St. in Glenville.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

One juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

House, garage broken into

Police received a report at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday that someone had broken into a house and garage and stolen a car and brought it back damaged at 1206 E. 18th St.

Gunshot reported

Police received a report at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday of a possible gunshot near the intersection of West Clark Street and South Ermina Avenue.