Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

Published 8:59 am Wednesday, November 17, 2021

By Staff Reports

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 7:36 a.m. Tuesday at 1523 Oakwood Drive. A wallet and other items were missing. 

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 8:26 a.m. Tuesday at 1631 Massee St.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 8:28 a.m. Tuesday at 1417 Oakwood Drive. 

 

Catalytic converter stolen

A catalytic converter was reported stolen off of a vehicle at 11:38 a.m. Tuesday at 80860 110th St. in Glenville. 

 

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

One juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

House, garage broken into

Police received a report at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday that someone had broken into a house and garage and stolen a car and brought it back damaged at 1206 E. 18th St. 

 

Gunshot reported

Police received a report at 9:01 p.m. Tuesday of a possible gunshot near the intersection of West Clark Street and South Ermina Avenue.

 

More News

Minnesota ready to allow COVID-19 boosters for all adults

Cases surge in new COVID hot spots of Michigan, Minnesota

Meier has goal and assist, Sharks top Wild 4-1

Simulated golf center opens in Albert Lea

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials