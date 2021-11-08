Windows broken out of vehicles and other reports

A window was reported smashed out of a vehicle at 5:35 p.m. Sunday at 1721 W. Main St. Items were reported stolen.

Police received a report at 7:20 p.m. Sunday of a window that was reported broken out of a vehicle at 404 Fountain St. Some items were taken.

1 arrested for DWI

Deputies arrested Melissa Danojog Behle, 33, for driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 10:49 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 705th Avenue and 255th Street in Albert Lea.

Male reportedly robbed

Police received a report at 1:44 a.m. Friday of a male that was reportedly robbed at gunpoint at 134 W. William St. About $400 was taken from the person.

Damage reported

Police received a report at 6:06 a.m. Friday of a vehicle that was damaged the night before at 133 W. William St.

A parking sign was reported damaged at 10:43 a.m. Friday in the parking lot near 205 W. William St.

Thefts reported

A wallet was reported stolen at 10:32 a.m. Friday at Home Depot, 2400 Consul St.

Three rings were reported stolen at 2:53 p.m. Friday at 2010 S.E. Marshall St. in Albert Lea.

Four tires with rims were reported stolen at 7:25 p.m. Friday in the backyard of 1321 Abbott St. Windows were also reported broken out of vehicles.

A shoplifter was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

A laptop was reported stolen at 8:36 a.m. Sunday at 133 W. William St. The theft reportedly happened sometime between 2 and 7 a.m. Thursday.

A cash box was reported stolen off of a pumpkin stand along U.S. Highway 65 in Glenville at 9:19 a.m. Sunday.

1 arrested on violation

Police arrested Donald Vander Hale, 56, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation after a traffic stop at 11:39 a.m. Friday at 701 S. Broadway.

Vehicle tampered with

Police received a report at 6:44 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that was reported tampered with at 110 Fairview Drive.

Vehicle stolen

Police received a report at 3:59 p.m. Saturday of a truck that was reported stolen at 702 Garfield Ave.

Door damaged by paint

Police received a report at 7:43 a.m. Sunday of paint that was thrown at a door at 604 Minnesota Ave. sometime the previous night.

Garage broken into

A garage was reported broken into at 8:08 a.m. Sunday at 820 Stanley Ave. Several items were reported taken.