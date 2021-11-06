Woman injured in crash with deer on I-90

Published 12:54 pm Saturday, November 6, 2021

By Staff Reports

A Worthington woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 90 east of Wells in Faribault County Friday night.

Davanh Meauangkhoth, 38, was taken to United Hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The report states Meauangkhoth was driving a 2009 Buick Enclave west on I-90 near milepost 141 at 9:48 p.m. when her vehicle struck a deer.

She was listed as wearing her seatbelt, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Wells Fire Department assisted the State Patrol at the scene.

