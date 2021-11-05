Woman sentenced for recklessly discharging gun

A woman was sentenced to one year of supervised probation and stayed jail time on Monday after she pleaded guilty to recklessly handling or using a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor.

Shell Paw Bor was initially charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a felony, after she was arrested in March 2020 for firing shots in her residence on Clayton Avenue that went into an adjacent house. There were multiple people in the residence at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Authorities stated Bor and another person were using a small caliber rifle to do what they described as “target practice.”

Freeborn County District Court Judge Ross Leuning sentenced Bor to 90 days in jail, but 88 days will be stayed for one year. She received credit for two days spent in jail.

She will pay $205 in fees and may not possess or use a firearm or dangerous weapon during her probation, other than to complete a gun safety course. She must provide proof of completing the class and show that proof to her probation agent.