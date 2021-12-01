1 arrested for drug possession and other reports

Police arrested Bobby Jo Rhodes, 30, for drug possession at 4:11 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a suspicious person at 2019 E. Main St.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 10:52 a.m. Monday of theft by fraud at 2611 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested on A&D hold

Police arrested Pu Eh Htoo, 31, on an arrest and detain hold at 6:28 p.m. Monday at 504 Edgewood Ave.

Phone stolen

An iPhone was reported stolen at 7:37 p.m. Monday at 805 E. Main St.