111 new COVID cases reported in county

Freeborn County is continuing to see an uptick in new COVID-19 cases reported.

According to the health update released Tuesday, the county reported 111 new cases from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

In the update Monday, there were 45 new cases, pushing the number of active cases over 200.

Local health officials have not yet released the active cases.

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

• Faribault County: 44 new cases

• Mower County: 75 new cases, one new death

• Steele County: 88 new cases

• Waseca County: 95 new cases

Across the state, 12,445 new cases and 45 deaths were reported.