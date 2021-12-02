2 arrested for DWI and other reports

Deputies arrested Keith Cooper for third-degree DWI and leaving the scene of a crash after receiving a report at 4:27 p.m. Friday of a mailbox that was damaged at 33820 875th Ave., Blooming Prairie.

Police cited Matthew Robert Thorson, 22, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and reckless driving after a traffic stop at 2:58 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Freeborn County Road 46 and 700th Avenue.

Shed broken into, items stolen

A shed was reported broken into at 8 p.m. Friday at 70885 Freeborn County Road 46. A Stihl chainsaw, torch and four-foot breaker bar and generator were stolen.

Items stolen

Two pallet jacks were reported stolen from a driveway at 7:01 p.m. Saturday at 83163 220th St., Hayward.

Burglary reported at restaurant

Police received a report at 6:28 a.m. Monday of a burglary at 132 Bridge Ave. The drive-thru window was busted open and glass everywhere. The cash register was gone.

Man arrested on warrant

Police arrested Terrance Dotson Richard, 42, on a local warrant at 11:04 a.m. Monday at 504 James Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:39 a.m. Monday at 1721 W. Main St. The incident reportedly happened over the weekend.

Counterfeit bills turned in

Two counterfeit $100 bills were reported at 12:28 p.m. Monday at 2306 E. Main St.