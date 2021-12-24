PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Freeborn County

District Court

Third District Court File

Number: 24-FA-21-1722

Notice of Issuance

of Emergency

(Ex Parte) Order for

Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01,

subd. 8)

In the Matter of Erin Lynn Bennett and On Behalf of Minor Child vs Alan Edward Christensen

To Respondent:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address:

Freeborn County District Court

411 South Broadway

Albert Lea MN 56007

Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.

Dated: November 24, 2021

Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 4, 2021

24-FA-21-1722