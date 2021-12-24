24-FA-21-1722
Published 1:37 pm Monday, December 6, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
Freeborn County
District Court
Third District Court File
Number: 24-FA-21-1722
Notice of Issuance
of Emergency
(Ex Parte) Order for
Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01,
subd. 8)
In the Matter of Erin Lynn Bennett and On Behalf of Minor Child vs Alan Edward Christensen
To Respondent:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in this case. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address:
Freeborn County District Court
411 South Broadway
Albert Lea MN 56007
Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
Dated: November 24, 2021
Rebecca S. Mittag Court Administrator
Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 4, 2021
24-FA-21-1722