PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1728

Estate of

SONIA K. WILLABY,

Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, by Zoom for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, August 29, 2020, (“Will”), and for the appointment of BRADLEY D. WILLABY, whose address is 471 West Main Street, Glenville, MN, 56036 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. There will be no in person appearances.

Any objections to the petition must be mailed or filed by paper or in the electronic filing system, together with the Court filing fee, prior to the hearing instead of made in person. Please file with your local court administration see address listed on the Notice of Remote Hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: DEC. 2, 2021

BY THE COURT 12/02/2021 03:03:49 PM (COURT SEAL)

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag, Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Abby Leach Schumaker Leach Law, PLLC 1206 West Front Street, Unit #5 Albert Lea, MN, 56007 Attorney License

No: 0398442

Telephone: (507) 369-5953 FAX: (507) 473-4019 |

Email:abby@leachlawalbertlea.com

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 11 and 18, 2021

24-PR-21-1728