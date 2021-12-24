PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 24-PR-21-1737

In re the Estate of: Starla Jean Haney, Decedent.

Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition For Descent

of Property

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on January 4, 2022 at 2:30 PM via Zoom by this Court at 411 S. Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota. See Notice of Remote Hearing. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for Notice (Minn. Stat. 524.3-204). Notice also shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Delivering a copy of this Notice and Order to __ personally at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.

Dated: NOV. 18, 2021

Steven Schwab

District Court Judge, Probate Division

Court Administrator

Rebecca S. Mittag

By: Deputy Court Administrator

HARTMAN LAW OFFICE

Beau A. Hartman (0395408)

137 S. Broadway Avenue, Suite 2

Albert Lea, MN 56007

507.200.0301

beau@beauhartmanlaw.com

Attorney for Petitioner

Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 4 and 11, 2021

24-PR-21-1737