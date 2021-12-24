24-PR-21-1737
Published 1:38 pm Monday, December 6, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 24-PR-21-1737
In re the Estate of: Starla Jean Haney, Decedent.
Notice and Order for Hearing on Petition For Descent
of Property
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will, if any, and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on January 4, 2022 at 2:30 PM via Zoom by this Court at 411 S. Broadway Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota. See Notice of Remote Hearing. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for Notice (Minn. Stat. 524.3-204). Notice also shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date. Delivering a copy of this Notice and Order to __ personally at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: NOV. 18, 2021
Steven Schwab
District Court Judge, Probate Division
Court Administrator
Rebecca S. Mittag
By: Deputy Court Administrator
HARTMAN LAW OFFICE
Beau A. Hartman (0395408)
137 S. Broadway Avenue, Suite 2
Albert Lea, MN 56007
507.200.0301
beau@beauhartmanlaw.com
Attorney for Petitioner
Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 4 and 11, 2021
24-PR-21-1737