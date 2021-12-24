PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of Terry LaDon

Morrow, Decedent.

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-21-1776

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,

DETERMINATION

OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 13, 2022, at 1:30 pm via zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Tracey Morrow, whose address is 3224 Xenwood Avenue, St. Louis Park, Minnesota 55416 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Judge of District Court

Dated: November 29, 2021

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Ryan M. Prochaska

CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA

100 Washington Avenue South, Suite 1700 Minneapolis, MN 55401

Attorney License No: 0395604

Telephone: (612) 336-2949

Facsimile: (612) 336-2940

rprochaska@chestnutcam

bronne.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 24 and 31, 2021

24-PR-21-1776