24-PR-21-1776
Published 3:23 pm Sunday, December 26, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
Estate of Terry LaDon
Morrow, Decedent.
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 24-PR-21-1776
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY,
DETERMINATION
OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 13, 2022, at 1:30 pm via zoom, a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Tracey Morrow, whose address is 3224 Xenwood Avenue, St. Louis Park, Minnesota 55416 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Judge of District Court
Dated: November 29, 2021
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Ryan M. Prochaska
CHESTNUT CAMBRONNE PA
100 Washington Avenue South, Suite 1700 Minneapolis, MN 55401
Attorney License No: 0395604
Telephone: (612) 336-2949
Facsimile: (612) 336-2940
rprochaska@chestnutcam
bronne.com
Albert Lea Tribune: Dec. 24 and 31, 2021
