4th Republican joins field in bid to oust AG Ellison

MINNEAPOLIS — Another Republican has joined a crowded field of GOP candidates looking to oust Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison next year.

Business attorney Jim Schultz announced his candidacy with a video message Thursday blaming Ellison for property damager during protests over George Floyd’s death in 2020, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Schultz hails from Minnetonka and holds a law degree from Harvard. He serves on the board of the Front Line Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports police and other first responders.

Three other Republicans have already declared their candidacy, including former state Reps. Doug Wardlow and Dennis Smith and defense attorney Lynne Torgerson. Wardlow narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018. He’s general counsel for MyPillow, whose CEO, Mike Lindell, promotes baseless claims that Joe Biden stole the 2020 presidential election from Donald Trump.

Ellison launched his reelection campaign last month. His office has garnered national attention for prosecuting the former Minneapolis police officers charged with killing Floyd. His staff is currently prosecuting former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kimberly Potter in connection with the April shooting of Daunte Wright.