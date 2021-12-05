5 Things to Do This Week

1

Drive-thru Live Nativity

New Life Christian Church will host its 27th annual drive-thru live Nativity from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday outside the church, 1705 S.E. Marshall St.

Experience Bethlehem the night of Jesus Christ’s birth with live animals, angels, shepherds, Mary and Joseph at the inn and more.

Admission is free to the public.

2

Holiday Bazaar

Celebrate the season during the Albert Lea Holiday Bazaar from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday downtown.

There will be live reindeer, Albert Lea High School Caroliers, horse-drawn trolley rides, United Preschool family carolers and store specials.

People can also take pictures with Santa Claus and have hot chocolate.

New this year is a parade on Broadway afterward at 6 p.m. The cruise will start at the Slumberland parking lot and travel north on Broadway to Fountain Street.

3

Light Up the Lake

Usher in winter with a drive or walk around Fountain Lake on Sunday.

Luminarias will be lit and lined up along the sidewalks from 5 to 8 p.m. along Lakeview Boulevard from Fountain Street to the bridge near Edgewater Bay.

In case of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled for Dec. 19.

4

Horse’n Around

Albert Lea Vineyard Church will have a fundraiser for its mission team with Horse’n Around & Top Hat Carriages from 1 to 4 p.m. at Crane Pavilion at the Mower County Fairgrounds, 700 12th St. SW in Austin. There will be horse rides for all ages, carriage rides, a petting zoo and yard games.

All activities are free, though donations are appreciated.

There will also be a bake sale and free hot beverages.

5

‘A Christmas Story’

Didn’t catch Albert Lea Community Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Story, The Musical” last week? There are still five more performances this week.

The musical is set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Homan, Indiana. It follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts — an official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot range model air rifle.

The musical will be performed Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in downtown Albert Lea. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. all days except for Sunday, when the matinee begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased over the phone by calling 1-877-730-3144, online at actonbroadway.com or at the box office. Tickets also are available at the Albert Lea Convention & Visitors Bureau.