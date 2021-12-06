Active COVID-19 cases back over 200 in Freeborn County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County has passed 200, according to health officials on Monday.

The county reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalizations in its regular update.

The new cases included the following:

One person between 0 and 4

One person between 5 and 9

Three people between 10 and 14

Five people between 15 and 19

Three people in their 20s

Six people in their 30s

Eight people in their 40s

Eight people in their 50s

Four people in their 60s

Five people in their 70s

One person in their 80s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

Faribault County: 10 new cases

Mower County: 37 new cases

Steele County: 45 new cases

Waseca County: 59 new cases

Across the state 6,122 new cases were reported, along with 38 deaths.