Active COVID-19 cases back over 200 in Freeborn County

Published 1:31 pm Monday, December 6, 2021

By Staff Reports

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County has passed 200, according to health officials on Monday.

The county reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalizations in its regular update.

The new cases included the following:

  • One person between 0 and 4
  • One person between 5 and 9
  • Three people between 10 and 14
  • Five people between 15 and 19
  • Three people in their 20s
  • Six people in their 30s
  • Eight people in their 40s
  • Eight people in their 50s
  • Four people in their 60s
  • Five people in their 70s
  • One person in their 80s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

  • Faribault County: 10 new cases
  • Mower County: 37 new cases
  • Steele County: 45 new cases
  • Waseca County: 59 new cases

Across the state 6,122 new cases were reported, along with 38 deaths.

 

 

More News

24-PR-21-1700

HEARING

HEARING

PUBLIC HEARING

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials