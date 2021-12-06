Active COVID-19 cases back over 200 in Freeborn County
Published 1:31 pm Monday, December 6, 2021
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County has passed 200, according to health officials on Monday.
The county reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and one new hospitalizations in its regular update.
The new cases included the following:
- One person between 0 and 4
- One person between 5 and 9
- Three people between 10 and 14
- Five people between 15 and 19
- Three people in their 20s
- Six people in their 30s
- Eight people in their 40s
- Eight people in their 50s
- Four people in their 60s
- Five people in their 70s
- One person in their 80s
The following new cases were reported in other area counties:
- Faribault County: 10 new cases
- Mower County: 37 new cases
- Steele County: 45 new cases
- Waseca County: 59 new cases
Across the state 6,122 new cases were reported, along with 38 deaths.